Mumbai: Dahisar Police get their hands dirty and convert biodegradable waste into compost

Mumbai: Policemen in Dahisar are soiling their hands — for a cause. The Dahisar Police Station has stepped forward to set an example for civilians as they have converted the station’s biodegradable waste into compost. They have actually converted more than 1500 kgs of biodegradable waste into compost in a span of one year.

The main inspiration behind the whole initiative is due to curiosity and fascination of a head constable who overheard a seminar on environmental awareness at a college where he was posted to keep a watch on Std XII exams.

“I was at the gate of a college where I overheard the seminar. I liked the idea immensely. I approached our Senior Police Inspector and requested that we start a similar process in our police thana as well,” said Bajai Jagtap, Head Constable, Dahisar Police Station. “It is simple and doable for every citizen of the country. They just have to decide to do something good,” Jagtap added.

Senior police officials immediately acceded to the idea and asked Eco-ROX, an NGO, to set up the composting project. The NGO was also given a boost by Solid Waste Management of the municipal corporation. Launched on March 23, 2017, policemen have been disposing more than 4 kg of dry leaves, flowers and canteen waste every day in a 3×2 feet compost box for last one year.

“We call it a ‘waste to wealth’ project. We trained some police personnel about the composting process. They were very enthusiastic about the process and were looking forward to put it to practice,” said Rashmi Joshi, joint secretary, Eco-ROX. Ironically, Joshi is the same person whose lecture was the influence behind the constable’s inspiration.

Kanhaiyaram Telang, who volunteers for the composting process, said he thought it will just be a couple of days’ work and they will get the compost.

“When they (NGO people) explained the process, I thought we just have to do once and we will get the compost the next day or a day after that,” said Telang, adding, “I love the fact that our wastes will be in our campus as fodder to our plants. It is an extremely good feeling that we will be the one helping the environment in our own little way.”

Telang first spreads the dry leaves proportionately after which he adds the bacterial culture provided by the NGO and tops it with cow-dung which forms the base of the compost box.

A senior municipal official said it was one of the best examples of the city as the move was initiated by the police themselves. “This is a special occasion for the city as public servants are setting an example for public. Anyone who does his bit for the environment is a hero,” said the BMC official.