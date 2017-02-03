Mumbai: Dahisar highway traffic choked by Octroi mess

Dahisar: Traffic snarls have become the order of the day on roads leading to the entry point of Mumbai. While motorists passing through Dahisar toll plaza continue to experience a horrifying ordeal the traffic police are also red faced as they attribute the heavy traffic congestion to unusual delays by BMC staffers in completing octroi formalities for the past couple of months.

According to traffic personnel attached to the Mira Road division of the Thane (rural) police the main culprit behind traffic nightmares is the sluggish manner in which on-duty personnel attached to the octroi collection unit handle their day-today activities resulting in heavy vehicles mostly long container trucks being haphazardly parked on main highway roads, consequently affecting smooth traffic flow.

Trying their level best to reduce congestion, cops manning either sides of the toll booths have expressed helplessness as they were unable to divert traffic due to absence of an alternate route as normally done within the city limits. Thanks to the laziness of the civic personnel, the entire parking premises within the octroi post gets packed, prompting other truck drivers to leave their trucks on the main road, sources said.

“Though we deploy our personnel, easing congestion has become virtually impossible on this stretch which is one of the most important entry point to Mumbai. Our pleas to the BMC warning them about the consequences including law and order problems that could arise in such situations has unfortunately failed to evoke any response.” revealed a traffic cop requesting anonymity. It has been alleged that one of the two weighbridge’s mysteriously remains idle most of the time which further aggravates the traffic woes.