Mumbai: D-gangster acquitted of bid to kill cops in 1995

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court has acquitted a criminal belonging to Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, who was booked for attempting to kill police officials in 1995. The HC has also slammed the police for submitting ‘infirm’ evidence against the accused.

The ruling came from a single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar, who was hearing an appeal of one Mohammed Hassan Mehendi Hasain Sheikh. The 53-year-old Sheikh had challenged his conviction under the charges of attempt to kill policemen, who tried to catch him after laying a trap.

According to the prosecution, the police had got secret information that some notorious gangsters from the Dawood gang were going to visit a hotel in Andheri (east) to extort money from a builder. The police had accordingly laid a trap after tracking suspicious activities of three men outside a hotel. Even before the police could catch them, all the three men ran towards a car which was driven by Sheikh. After a short chase, the police overtook Sheikh and his accomplices.

Police in their defence said that when they overtook Sheikh’s car asking him to stop, he allegedly made an attempt to kill the police by deliberately ramming their car into the police’s.

To hold Sheikh guilty, the prosecution relied on the statements of three police officials who were part of the special team that had pursued Sheikh. However, the court stated there were huge disparities in the statements filed separately by the three police officials.

Justice Badar noted that while one of the three prime witnesses stated that Sheikh had rammed his car against the police party, another policeman stated that Sheikh had pointed his firearms against the police party. While the third prime witness testified that Sheikh did not make any attempt on the lives of the police party, instead he and his accomplices had escaped from the spot.

After perusing the statements, Justice Badar slammed the police by saying, “In wake of the (statements of prime witnesses) ‘inconsistent, lame and infirm’ evidence adduced by the police officers, it cannot be said that the prosecution has proved the facts. This inconsistent evidence entitles the accused applicant (Sheikh) for ‘benefit of doubt’.”

Accordingly, Justice Badar acquitted Sheikh from the case and quashed the sessions’ court judgment, which sentenced him for three and half years’ rigorous imprisonment.