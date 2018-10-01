Mumbai: Cyclothon for a healthy heart

Mumbai: On the note of World Heart Day, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital organised a Cyclothon “#PedalforHeart” an awareness drive towards healthy heart. In this drive more than 150 participants took an initiative to spread awareness for healthier heart. The participants were cardiologist, doctors, police officials, patients and medical staff along with local public. The participants had followed the route from Chembur’s Ambedkar Garden to Diamond Garden. The hospital also organised check up for more than 45 police officials. Cyclothon was supported by Dr Grishma Shah from Divine Smile, Ophthalmologist Dr Donald Lobo, Swastik Laboratories and rent a cycle company.

According to a number of past studies, cycling for just 20 minutes can go a long way in reducing your risk of dying from a heart disease. According to the World Health Organisation, insufficient physical activity is one of the 10 leading risk factors for death worldwide. Due to long working hours’ commitments, travel and stress we have observed patients having BP, diabetes, obesity, thyroid, and other health problems. A 30-minute exercise in a day lowers blood pressure reduces strain on the heart. It also increases good HDL that transports fat away from the arteries and back to the liver for processing.

Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, says, “In today’s life we hardly have time for our self. Young generations are more focused on careers hence they ignore their health and thus it reflects an increasing heart attacks cases in the age group of 20-40. Earlier we have seen heart disease cases in above the age of 40. But, due to lack of exercise and sedentary lifestyle the health hazards have been increased.”

“Cycling is one of the best cardio exercises for all age groups and all body types. It helps burn calories, keeps weight under control, helps build stamina and increase muscle and bone strength. It is also a major stress relieving exercise, especially when undertaken in a congenial environment such as a park or a non-congested road. Regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” he added.

Dr Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Hospital says, “Heart illness is a major concern in today’s era. We have taken an initiative at the Zen Multi specialty hospital to create awareness in the society about primary care and precautions. All police official common man, doctors, patients and staff have shown one step with this activity to care for our own heart. Our initiative is to keep our surroundings stress free and healthy.”