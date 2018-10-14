Mumbai: Cyclist doctor brothers to pedal from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Nashik: Two doctor brothers and cyclists from the city will undertake a cycle journey between Srinagar and Kanyakumari next month to spread the message of healthy lifestyle habits. The duo – Dr Mahendra Mahajan and Dr Hitendra Mahajan – who had in 2015 won the Race Across America (RAAM), considered to be the toughest, Saturday said their 4,000-km long expedition would start on November 2.

“The expedition will begin from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. We will reach Kanyakumari in 12 days,” they said. The duo will pass via Udhampur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ambala, Delhi bypass, Agra, Gwalior, Jhansi, Sagar, Chhindwada, Nagpur, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Anantpur, Bengaluru, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. “During the journey, we will spread the message of ‘Quit tobacco’ and ‘Khelo India’,” they said adding that they would pass through 12 states and cover 350-400 kms of distance daily. Six crew members will accompany them during the cycle tour in some vehicles, they said.