Mumbai: Govt should promote ‘digital literacy mission’, say experts

Mumbai: After the demonetisation policy, the central government has been emphasising and coercing the people to go cashless. However, the cyber experts believe that this initiative has given a huge fillip to the cyber crime and hence the government should initiate big ‘digital literacy mission’ to control this menace and the results should be monitored by Prime Minister Office.

The track record in India of cyber security especially for financial frauds has not been positive. There have been many cases registered against the fake lottery emails whereby people have cheated. Moreover there have been reports of impersonation, cheating and duplicating financial data. The Cyber crimes in India have surged around 350% between 2011 and 2014, according to a joint study by Assocham and Price Waterhouse Cooper released in August 2016.

“Cyber crime would increase as cashless was not coupled with digital literacy. We need to establish cyber security culture in our country for having cashless economy,” advocate Prashant Mali, Cyber Security and Cyber Law Expert told the Free Press Journal. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch, Sachin Patil said that since demonetisation two cases of cyber crime have been registered with the cyber crime cell and they are compiling data from across the city.

Mali further said that a specialized cyber police force in all the states should be established which should be driven by technology and must be kept separate from normal policing work. “Every district should have specialised cyber crime courts and the government should start with tier one cities,” he added.

“All e-Commerce companies should be mandated to have grievances handling online mechanism, if customers are not satisfied than they can approach other courts,” he said.

DCP Patil said that the Cyber Crime will skyrocket once the cap on cash withdrawal limit is lifted, as the cyber criminals have been unable to withdraw or transfer huge cash to their mule accounts.

However, another cyber expert Vijay Mukhi cash withdrawal limit is not much deterrent to cyber criminals, but somewhere they have been restricted to transfer huge amount to their mule accounts.

“The withdrawal of Rs 2500 is only for ATM cash. But they can easily walk to a bank one can withdraw Rs 50000 a week. They always work in collusion with the bankers because the bankers do not ask any question. And that’s how the way they work,” said Mukhi.