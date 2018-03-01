Mumbai: Cyber cell to crack down drugs trading on ‘Dark Web’

Nowadays, the online shopping craze has increased. Even drugs are being sold online these days. The alleged Dark Web provides a platform to buy narcotics from international sources, and the Mumbai Cyber cell has started collecting data from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The Mumbai cyber cell started collecting this data in order to crack down the sale of drugs over Dark Web in India.

Deputy commissioner of police (Cyber) Akbar Pathan told Asian Age, “The Dark Web is very much a reality, and efforts to tackle and shut them (illicit transactions) are continuously underway.”

This online selling of narcotics on the Dark Web came out when the interrogation of few youths who bought LSD dots from websites on Dark Web. The payments on these websites are done via cryptocurrency Bitcoin. A senior cyber police official told Asian Age, many high-end expensive party drugs are being ordered directly via the Dark Web, eliminating the peddler as the middleman. However, these drugs are ordered from international markets, and such websites can be accessed only via a few secret search engines. These drugs are brought to India from Holland, the United States, and Western Europe. These deals are then finalised after paying in cryptocurrency.

How to access Dark Web?

The Dark Web is the World Wide Web content that exists on the Internet but requires specific software, configurations or authorisation to be accessed.