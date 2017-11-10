Mumbai: Customs seizes gold worth Rs1.16 crore, seven, including three women arrested

Mumbai: In the last three days, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers’ crackdown on smugglers at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai, has led to seizure of gold worth Rs. 1.16 crore and arrests of seven smugglers, including three women, who were carriers.

“We have arrested three gold smugglers including two foreign ladies at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Both the lady smugglers held Malaysian passports and were carrying gold jewellery weighing 2,096 grams worth Rs. 51.35 lakh. We first intercepted the Malaysian lady passengers Noor Anis Binti Mohd. Othman with Malaysian passport along with her seven-year-old daughter and Nor Khazwani Binti Ab Rahim with Malaysian passport and recovered gold jewellery in the forms of 36 bangles, 9 chains and 3 rings totally weighing 2096 gm worth Rs 51.35 lakh during the personal search of the lady passengers. Later, their accomplice Balaji Selvam, with an Indian passport, was also intercepted from outside the B gate who admitted his involvement,” said an AIU officer. All the said passengers had travelled by Malindo airlines flight number OD-215.

“During interrogation, the passengers admitted that the said recovered gold did not belong to them and they were carriers of the gold which was handed over to them in Kuala Lumpur,” the officer added. In another case, two Korean passengers, Juhyung Ahn and Young Yeo Yoon, were arrested at CSIA after they arrived from Hong Kong on October 9. The AIU officers recovered crude gold 1999 grams worth Rs. 53.47 lakh from their possession.

Meanwhile, based on intelligence input, AIU officers intercepted two passengers, Sheikh Chandbi Shafatullah and her husband Kudaya Junaid Dalwood, on October 9. Both had Indian passports and had arrived by Air India Express flight IX248 from Dubai. Personal search of the lady passenger resulted in the recovery of assorted gold jewellery weighing 462 grams and valued at Rs. 11.31 lakh. She had cleverly concealed some of the jewellery in her upper inner-wear and some in her hand baggage. Nothing incriminating was recovered from the male passenger. In a fresh case on October 8, AIU officers seized 32 mobile phones, (14 iPhones including iPhone X, 8 and 18 Samsung) valued at Rs. 16.05 lakh, concealed in baggage of one Canadian Nurudin B Dosani.