Mumbai Customs arrested two, including Air India official for gold smuggling at International airport

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs arrested two persons including the senior superintendent service engineer of Air India, Janardan Gunaji Kondvilkar, and recovered eight cut pieces of gold worth Rs 44.10 lakh from his possession at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Wednesday.

The AIU officers have also arrested one Vijay Jagdish Rawal who had come at CSIA to collect the same from Kondvilkar. Both of them were involved in gold smuggling. “During the intervening night of November 14 and 15, we have arrested Kondvilkar based on our intelligence inputs. He was intercepted while exiting from the aerobridge after attending to his duty in Air India flight number AI 331.

During his personal search, we recovered eight cut pieces of gold bars collectively weighing 1650 grams worth Rs 44.10 lakh from his possession,” said a senior officer from AIU, Customs. In his statement recorded under Section 108 of Customs Act, 1962, Kondvilkar has admitted to the possession, carriage and recovery of the gold bars.

While interrogating Kondvilkar, the AIU officers learnt that the said gold bars were supposed to be handed over to Rawal, who was waiting outside the CSIA. Both of them have been booked under relevant sections of Customs Act. They are investigating the source of the gold and also trying to identify the gang involved.