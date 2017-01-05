Mumbai: Customs arrest passenger with gold worth Rs. 17 lakh

Mumbai : The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted one passenger who had concealed six gold bars weighing 696 grams inside the battery of a rechargeable LED Torchlight. The market value of the seized gold bars is Rs. 17.77 lakh. The incident occurred after Tuesday.

The passenger has been identified as Soraab Ali, who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) from Riyadh by Jet airways flight number 9W 523. The AIU officials said he was holding Indian passport number M2248925.

“The gold bars have been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. In his statement recorded under section 108 of the Customs Act, 1962, the passenger has admitted possession, carriage, non-declaration, ownership and recovery of the said goods under seizure,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, another passenger Harunrashid Iqbal bhai Patel Indian passport number Z3558937 holder was intercepted while carrying 65 assorted old and used I-phones provisionally valued at over Rs. 14 lakh. He arrived at CSIA from Johannesburg via Adis Ababa by flight number ET 610.

“Patel admitted to his crime of concealment and recovery of 65 pieces of old and used I-phones which were being smuggled into India without the payment of proper Customs duties and in contravention of provisions of the Customs Act, 62,” said the AIU officer.

“He has also admitted that said 65 mobiles belonged to one Ayyub Patel, who was to pay him Rs. 65000 on his return to Johannesburg,” the officer added.

In the third similar case, three passengers named Firoj Ahmed Iraqi, Abrar Ahmed Naik and Kamran Md. Ibrahim were intercepted while trying to depart from CSI Airport to Dubai by Spice jet SG13.

“These passengers were found carrying Indian Rs. 4.90 lakh in new currency notes concealed in their baggage. The said currency was seized,” the officer said.

The investigation in all the cases is underway.