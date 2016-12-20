Mumbai: Custodial death, CBI ordered to probe further

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) to conduct further investigations with regards to murder and unnatural sex angle in the 2014 custodial death case.

The direction came from a division bench presided over by Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anant Badar while hearing a petition filed by Leonard Valdaris, the father of Agnelo Valdaris, who was found dead on the railway tracks in April 2014. Leonard has alleged his son along with three of his friends, was picked up by the Wadala Railway police on charges of robbery.

It is the prosecution’s case that the police officers continuously tortured and mentally harassed the youngsters and even forced them to do ‘unnatural sex’ with each other.

Advocate Yug Chaudhary had told the bench that the agency in its FIR booked the police officials on charges of murder, unnatural sex, kidnapping and falsifying evidence along with several relevant sections. He also told the bench that when the agency filed its chargesheet in January, it charged the accused under criminal conspiracy and other lesser charges. He had accordingly sought invoking of section 377 (unnatural sex) of IPC.

After hearing the submissions, the bench said, “There is prima facie material against the police officials which discloses commission of offence under IPC sections 302 (murder), 304 (II) (culpable homicide) and 377. We also find that CBI in its chargesheet has not invoked the proper charges. We therefore direct CBI to carry out further investigations in the case and accordingly file a supplementary chargesheet.”

The bench also slammed the CBI for not ‘applying its mind’ in probing all aspects of the case.