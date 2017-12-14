Mumbai: Cultural Performance by Japanese Performing Arts, Hana-Zakura, at NCPA today

A Cultural Performance by Japanese Performing Arts, Hana-Zakura (Cherry Blossoms), Min-On Concert Association will be held at TATA Theatre NCPA on 14th December 2017, 7.00 PM onwards. The performance is being organised by Min-on concert Association, Tokyo, Japan in association with Indian Council of Cultural Relation (ICCR).

Music is a medium of great power. It has the ability to overcome differences in race and culture, unite people through collective emotion and create an ever-expanding circle of goodwill. By promoting a continuing series of cultural exchanges, Min-On aims to create opportunities for the performing arts to build bridges between people, and to give tangible form to the desire for world peace.

Min-On was founded in 1963 at the initiative of Daisaku Ikeda. President of Soka Gakkai International (SGI), out of consideration for this crucial role of culture. Registered as an independent and incorporated foundation in 1965, it has since grown to become one of Japan’s leading cultural institutions.

From classical to modern, and popular to traditional, its various programs include musical exchange with cultural associations worldwide, as well as sponsoring musical competitions and school concerts to foster the growth of new talent and encourage adolescents’ emotional development. To date, Min-On has participated in music, dance and performing arts exchange with groups covering 105 countries and regions. These programs have succeeded in fostering mutual understanding and warm friendships between peoples from various countries, just as the Silk Road trade routes between Asia and Europe promoted exchange between Eastern and Western cultures in ancient times.

Min-On concert Association conducts 1500 musical/dance, performing arts shows every year and they have a rich history of culture exchange with India. In the past they have invited many prominent Indian artists including Sonal Mansingh, Leela Samson and Alarmel Valli to name a few, in collaboration with Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). On behalf of SGI, Cultural delegations have visited India seven times from 1990 to 1997. These cultural exchanges have been instrumental in strengthening of cultural understanding between two countries of India and Japan and further resulting in great goodwill between Japanese and Indian youth.

The current performance is being organized under the aegis of ‘2017 – The Year of Japan-India Friendly Exchanges’ to further enhance people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India. 2017 marks the 60th anniversary of the India Japan Culture Treaty.

The performers comprise of Japanese traditional dance group “Wakatake”, Mr. Koushi Tsukuda, Shakuhachi player (Japanese flute), Ms. Komakazumi Minami, Narimono player (Japanese Percussion), Mr. Katsunari Sawada, Tsugaru Shamisen player (Traditional Japanese music) and Ms. Chiaki Eshima, Singer.