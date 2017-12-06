Mumbai: CSMT-Goregaon direct locals likely to start from January 2018

Mumbai: There is a good news and New Year gift from railways to commuters. The much-awaited CSMT-Goregaon direct local is likely to start from January 2018.

Prabhat Sahai, Chairman and MD of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the executing agency told Mumbai Mirror, “The work on the extension of the harbour line from Andheri to Goregaon is almost complete and the track will be commissioned before December 31, 2017. The trial run of the engine had already been successfully held between Andheri and Goregaon in June this year this year.”

This CSMT-Borivali corridor will decongest Churchgate-Borivali corridor. Currently, there is only one service between CSMT-Borivali, which runs during evening peak hours. This extended line is expected to cost Rs 314 crore.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, told Mumbai Mirror, currently, 37 local services of Western Railway and 52 local services of Central Railway terminate at Andheri on Harbour line. After the extension of the track up to Goregaon, most of these services will also be extended up to Goregaon.

The date of commencement is still not decided as the Western Railway will apply for the approval of the commissioner of railway safety first. But this will only be after MMRVC hands over the tracks to WR. The official added that WR is also considering extending harbour line till Borivali.