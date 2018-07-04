Mumbai Crumbling: Series of mishaps throw life of Mumbaikars out of gear

Mumbai: The city woke up to a series of mishaps – the collapse of a road overbridge near Andheri station, fire at a ticket counter at Mira Road station and a double-decker bus crashing into an overhead railing near Kalina University – on Tuesday, all of which combined to throw the life of Mumbaikars out of gear.

The incessant, heavy rain formed the backdrop as these dramatic events unfolded. For once, the IMD was bang on with its prediction of heavy rains for Tuesday. A road overbridge collapse near Andheri Railway Station on Tuesday morning bringing Mumbai’s lifeline to a grinding halt, injuring five commuters, including one woman. The injured were admitted to Cooper Hospital. Dwarka Prasad Sharma, Girdhari Singh, Manoj Mehta and Harish Koli sustained upper and lower limb injuries, while the woman, whose name is not yet known, sustained severe head injuries and is critical.

A portion of the Gokhale Bridge, which connects Andheri east and west, collapsed around 7.30am, damaging the overhead wires, blocking train routes and causing termination of services on Western and Harbour line through Andheri. According to a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson, a portion of the bridge crashed on the southern-end of Andheri platform numbers 7 and 8. The falling concrete damaged a portion of the platform roof, blocked the railway lines and damaged the high-tension electric wires and overhead power equipment. “Restoration work is in full swing and we hope to resume normal train services in the next few hours,” he said.

Aparna Gokhale, 62, an Andheri resident living near the station, said, “The residents of our society usually take that bridge for their morning and evening walks. Luckily the incident happened in the morning and not during peak hour, so no train was passing through.” Normally, there is train passing that way every three minutes.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a visit to the city, has announced Rs. 1 lakh ad hoc compensation to the victims and said the Railways will bear the cost of their treatment. “I have also ordered audit of 455 bridges around the city and an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety,” he tweeted. He further assured that the train services would resume by Tuesday night.

WR services in the Up direction, from Bandra to Churchgate, were in order. But trains from Virar and Borivali were only running until Goregaon. Harbour line services from Andheri resumed after the completion of restoration work by 2.15 pm. Although the collapse occurred just an hour before rush hour, officegoers were stranded at several western suburban railway stations.

At Malad station, Akshay Kulkarni, a collegian had been waiting for a Goregaon-bound train for 30 minutes. “Although the situation is disheartening. In a way, I’m glad that train services are disrupted. I had a class test today I wasn’t prepared for and now it has been cancelled.” Aniket Mehra, a Mira Road resident, who works at an advertising firm in Dadar, was waiting for a Virar train at Malad. He said, “I got down at Malad after learning about the collapse. I will be working from home now. Had an important meeting today, which had to be cancelled.”

Commuters faced traffic congestion on roads leading to the airport. Some were seen walking on the tracks towards Goregaon from Andheri, as trains were running from Goregaon to Virar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked Police Commissioner Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to ensure smooth traffic movement and requisitioned for additional BEST buses to assist stranded commuters. Around 39 extra buses plied on the western line route from Bandra to Andheri.

Dabbawala services on Tuesday had to be cancelled due to the disruption of suburban rail services. Passing the buck to the Railways, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not responsible for the incident. Railways should have checked whether the bridge was in good condition.”

Ravinder Bhakar, WR, CPRO, retorted, “The bridge comes under the jurisdiction of the BMC, the civic body has denied responsibility, saying that the bridge is a railway property,” added Bhakar. WR said trains were being operated between Goregaon and Virar on the northern side and Bandra-Churchgate in the southern direction, besides Harbour Line from Bandra-CST, even as several long-distance trains were rescheduled. The Commissioner of Railway Safety will investigate the incident, which has triggered a blame game between the WR and the BMC.

Heavy rains fuel chaos

The heavy showers which the city received in the last few hours has aggravated the situation and caused severe waterlogging in several parts, including Hindmata junction, Sion, Kurla, Milan subway at Khar, etc. The weather observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 131 mm rainfall and Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 75 mm rainfall in last 24 hours.

In a separate incident, a BEST double-decker bus rammed into an overhead barricade near Kalina University causing massive traffic disruptions. However, no casualties were reported. In yet another mishap, a minor fire broke out at the ticket window of Mira Road Railway Station which was under construction. No one was harmed.

BRIDGE TO NOWHERE

THE COLLAPSE

Part of Gokhale Bridge that connects Andheri East and Andheri West stations collapsed at 7.30 on Tuesday morning.

Thankfully, no train was passing at time of mishap. Normally, there is a train every three minutes.

The collapse is on the southern end between platform numbers 7-8

The crash also ripped off overhead wires, which were left on the tracks.

DAMAGE

A portion of the platform roof, high-tension electric wires and overhead power equipment.

REMOVAL OF DEBRIS

The debris has to be removed and overhead wires fixed before trains can resume. Cranes have been deployed to lift slabs of the bridge from railway tracks.

RAIN FORECAST

Heavy rain in next 48 hours.

Helpline numbers

Andheri: 022676 30054, Churchgate: 02267622540, Borivali: 02267634053, Mumbai Central: 02267644257.

SERVICES AFFECTED

Local trains are running between Churchgate and Bandra, and between Virar and Goregaon (W).

WHAT WILL BE THE STATUS TODAY?

Services expected to be restored.