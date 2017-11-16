Mumbai: Crows with human ear and finger in beak shock residents of Kandivali

Mumbai: It is not every day that you see the scavengers carrying human body parts in their beaks. On Monday the residents of Poisar area in Kandivali saw crows with a human ear and finger in their beaks and were in for a shock. They immediately reported the incident to the police.

The police arrived at the scene and took the human body parts along with them after carrying out a punchnama. They also tried to find the body in the adjacent area but could not find it.

Later they learnt from Borivali GRP that an accident had occurred on the railway tracks between Kandivali and Borivali on Sunday night. The youth who met with the accident his body was cleared of from the accident site but possibly some of his severed body parts were left behind, reported Mid-day.

Vivek Sharma, 24-year-old met with a train accident on Sunday night near the Poisar subway while crossing the tracks. Sharma had moved to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh and stayed in Kandivali east in a rented house.

He was a fashion designer by profession and worked in a workshop situated in Malad. “An ADR has been registered at Borivali GRP,” said Police inspector Abhang Rao to Mid-day