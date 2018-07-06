Mumbai Crime: Youth kills 18-year-old brother for not getting bread for dinner

The Mahim police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly killing his younger brother for refusing to get bread. The youth strangled his brother to death after a brawl between two over getting bread from a shop located near their house in Mahim.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the accused has been identified as Imran Sayed (24) who was arrested on Thursday. Imran, who is an electrician by profession, reached his home at Killa compound in Mahim’s Fort Road after work at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday to find that there was no bread for dinner. After which he asked his younger brother Irfan (18) to get bread from the nearby shop, to which Irfan refused. This led to an argument between the two, which soon turned ugly with Imran beating up Irfan.

After the fight broke, their parents tried to stop the duo, but Imran didn’t relent and kept hitting his brother. Later Irfan fell on the ground and Imran allegedly strangled him and Irfan was unconscious. The family rushed Irfan to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The Mahim police had initially detained Imran but was later arrested under relevant charges of the IPC.