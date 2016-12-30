Mumbai crime: Youth heckled in the name of the ‘holy cow’

Timeline:

August 20: Barun Kashyap was allegedly heckled by cow vigilantes in Mumbai and a Non-Cognisable (NC) case was registered in DN Nagar police station.

August 22: Mumbai police got permission from Metropolitan Magistrate to investigate the matter registered as an NC and the case was registered under sections 504 and 506 of IPC

October 02: Mumbai police lodged FIR against Kashyap for promoting enmity between two communities

October 04: Kashyap was arrested from AAP leader’s vehicle in Chembur

October 05: Kashyap was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate and was sent to police custody till Oct 08

Mumbai: A 24-year-old creative director Barun Kashyap was allegedly heckled by a self-claimed cow protectors in Mumbai on August 20 when he was on the way from his residence in Andheri (West) to workplace in auto-rickshaw, whose driver warily checked if his ‘leather bag’ was made of cowhide.

After completion of his work, Kashyap narrated his ordeal on facebook before lodging a case and later removed.

The incident earned huge brickbats on the social networking sites, where many of them raised suspicion over the veracity of the allegation made by the creative director, who filed a Non-Cognisable (NC) offence was filed in DN Nagar police station and later it was transferred to Amboli police station.

Amidst the raging controversy, Mumbai police initiated a preliminary enquiry into the matter and sought for permission from the Metropolitan Magistrate’s permission to investigate the whole matter, as required if the matter is reported as an NC. Barun’s statement was recorded and the whole matter was placed under investigation.

On August 22, Mumbai police got the permission from Metropolitan Magistrate to probe into the matter and the case was registered under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

On October 02, Mumbai police lodged a First Information Report against Kashyap for promoting enmity between groups and use of the lawful power of a public servant to injure or annoy any person. And subsequently, he was arrested from Chembur area on October 04 morning after a prolonged investigation Mumbai police found his allegation to be ‘baseless’ and ‘cooked up story’ to defame a particular community.

Kashyap was arrested while he was reportedly heading to lawyer’s office in the vehicle of AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon, who has been crying foul alleging that Mumbai police officer Daya Nayak – alias encounter specialist – has framed the creative director in a false case.

A handful of AAP people carried out sit-in protest outside Amboli police station seeking immediate suspension of Nayak, one of the members investigating the case since beginning.

A day after his arrest, Kashyap was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Andheri that sent him to police remand till Oct 08.