Mumbai Crime: Woman police constable alleges sexual harassment, stalking by colleague

A 36-year-old woman police constable has filed a complaint of sexual harassment and stalking against a police constable with the Malabar Hill police station.

According to a report in Indian Express, the woman constable registered a case after the accused allegedly started defaming her in the police department, as she rejected his advances. The woman in her statement to police has also alleged that the constable (accused) had held her hand and said “I love you” during their working hours.

“In February 2017 one of my colleague introduced me to constable Alfaz Mulani, while I was looking for a doctor for my skin disease. Through Mulani, I met a doctor, following which my disease was cured. Whenever I met the doctor, Mulani would accompany me,” said the complainant, in her statement to police, reported the leading daily.

The woman further added that as the Mulani (accused) helped her curing her disease, so she would talk to him. Later, she alleged that he started calling her and asked her out for tea. The accused also asked the woman to help him out with shopping, following which he started giving gifts to the woman, and insisted her to take those gifts.

The complainant in her statement to police, said, “Whenever I didn’t reply to his messages or calls, he would get angry. In November 2017, he called me and asked me to come to Kemps Corner for tea. As he had helped me with the skin specialist, I went to have tea with him. During which the accused caught my hand, and said ‘I love you’ to which, I strictly refused and left the place.”

But later, after a month, Mulani called the woman and apologised. But again, he allegedly started calling and sending good morning messages. One day Mulani called the woman from a police beat chowky and asked the woman to come to a room, and then the woman stopped talking to him. But, Mulani went a step ahead and started stalking and defaming her in the police department, following which the woman registered a case.