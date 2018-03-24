Mumbai Crime: Woman narrates horrific tale of being raped, brutally assaulted by Chhota Rajan’s brother

Mumbai: A 22-year-old was allegedly repeatedly raped by gangster Chhota Rajan’s brother Deepak Nikalje for over four years. The victim had borrowed money from the gangster’s brother for her education. She wanted to pursue Engineering and get a better job to support her family.

According to reports, the gangster’s brother took her to various places where he would rape the victim. He even promised that he will marry her. When she told him that she is pregnant, he assaulted her. He punched her so hard that she lost the baby.

“When I told him I was pregnant, he punched me in the stomach, which resulted in a miscarriage,” as per the reports by the Mid-Day, the victim said. “After that, he kept calling me to meet him. I was in debt, and knew his family background, so I couldn’t refuse,” she added.

The victim was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Nikalje supported her with money but throughout the treatment he expected her to do him sexual favours. As reported by the Mid-Day the survivor said “He knew I had cancer, but he still demanded sex throughout the treatment.”

When the victim went to Nikalje’s house, demanding an answer about her marriage, the family threw her out. After that a member of the family came to her house and threatened her. “You don’t know how dangerous we are. We’ll cut you into pieces and dump your body,” as quoted by the Mid-Day.

The Tilak Nagar police registered an FIR against Nikalje under Sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. Deepak Nikalje is currently out of India. The accused’s anticipatory bail application was moved to Alibaug court. The case is currently with the Panvel police station.