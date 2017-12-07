Mumbai Crime: Woman found dead at Juhu beach

Mumbai, Body of an unidentified woman was found on famous Juhu beach today, police said. As per preliminary investigation, the woman, who appears to be in her 20s, was killed and her body was dumped on the beach.

According to a senior police official, the deceased had injuries on her head and back. The body was spotted by people who visited the beach for a morning walk.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, the official said, adding the police are scanning the CCTV footages in the area.