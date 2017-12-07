Free Press Journal
Mumbai Crime: Woman found dead at Juhu beach

Mumbai Crime: Woman found dead at Juhu beach

— By PTI | Dec 07, 2017 09:02 am
Mumbai, Body of an unidentified woman was found on famous Juhu beach today, police said. As per preliminary investigation, the woman, who appears to be in her 20s, was killed and her body was dumped on the beach.

According to a senior police official, the deceased had injuries on her head and back. The body was spotted by people who visited the beach for a morning walk.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, the official said, adding the police are scanning the CCTV footages in the area.


