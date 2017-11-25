Mumbai Crime: Woman commits suicide, blames cop and his family in suicide note

Mumbai: In yet another case of crime and suicide, the Navghar police in Mulund booked an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), his wife and daughter, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 44-year-old woman.

Riya Palande (victim) was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her bedroom in Samarth Villa at Mulund (East) on Thursday afternoon. Based on Riya’s suicide note, cops have booked ACP Damodar Chaudhari, his wife Bharati, and daughter Neelakshi. “Preliminary investigations revealed a financial dispute between Riya and the accused. We are investigating a few online transactions between the deceased and the accused,” said an officer from the Navghar police station, who is privy to the investigation, reported Hindustan Times.

Police said that victim’s friend tried calling her, but found phone switched off on the day of her suicide. “Riya had told her maid that she would be resting in the bedroom. The friend, accompanied by others, opened the bedroom door and found Riya’s body,” said an officer. Using a marker, Riya before committing suicide wrote on the walls of her bedroom that she had left a suicide note in a shop in Mulund (West). Later on, the note was recovered from the said shop.

“There were frequent skirmishes between Riya and the accused. They had asked police to file non-cognisable offences against each other in the past,” said the officer. Riya’s family told HT they were in a state of shock and did not wish to divulge any details. “We have video-graphed the writings on the wall,” said the officer. The accused were booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) Indian Penal Code.