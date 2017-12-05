Mumbai Crime: Woman arrested for strangling husband to death

Mumbai: In yet another case of heinous crime, a 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death on Friday. According to the police, Asha Kale and her husband Sanjay had been fighting over family issues for the past month. They lived with their two children at Kalwa in Thane, reported Hindustan Times.

“Sanjay’s siblings live at Kalwa and Mahape in Navi Mumbai. Around a month ago, he had given Rs1 lakh to one of his sisters without asking his wife, Asha. When Asha learnt about it after a few days, she started fighting with Sanjay,” said Chandrakant Katkar, senior police inspector of Rabale MIDC police station.

Sanjay (victim) would also drink frequently. On Friday night when he was drunk, Asha took him to his brother’s place in Mahape. His brother was not at home. Taking the advantage of the situation, Asha took the extreme step and strangled Sanjay to death and left the house nonchalantly.

“There was no injury marks on his body when we found it next morning. We had presumed that he died of a disease and registered an accidental death case. However, the post-mortem report said that he was strangulated to death. We started taking statements of the family and after finding concrete evidence, we arrested Asha on Sunday,” Katkar said.

The cops have booked Asha under section 302 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced before the judicial court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody.