Mumbai Crime: Woman arrested for running brothel had murdered husband, dumped body in tank

On Sunday, police arrested a woman for running a brothel. But, after arresting she made revelations. The woman confessed to crimes that she committed earlier. The woman confessed that she killed three people including her husband.

The arrested Savita Bharati (42) had killed her husband 13 years ago, and dumped his body in the septic tank of her house. After killing him, she told her neighbours that her husband was an alcoholic who left her. Kiran Kabadi, senior inspector, Palghar police station told Hindustan Times, “Savita Bharati, 42, killed her husband Sahdev in 2004, when he caught her in a compromising position with her lover Kamlesh. The duo then stoned Sahdev to death and buried his body in a septic tank in the house. They covered the tank with cement.”

The Second case:

In this case Savita Bharati hacked her client to death as she wanted Rs 1 lakh that her client was carrying. Police has said that they still to find the body was the deceased.

The Third case:

While the police are suspecting that the third murder Savita Bharati did was a human sacrifice. But, it still needs to be proven.

Savita Bharati has two children and, on Thursday, she will be produced before Palghar Court.