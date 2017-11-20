Mumbai Crime: Wife refuses unnatural sex, man shaves off her head

Mumbai: The Bazarpeth police have arrested a 28-year-old man, Mukhtar Shaikh, a resident of Kalyan for allegedly shaving off his 20-year-old wife’s head for refusing unnatural sex.

According to a report in DNA the accused Mukhtar Shaikh allegedly assaulted his wife with a knife and a pair of scissors and shaved off her hair for her refusal to indulge in unnatural sex. He had also allegedly been demanding money from her since July.

“The victim had gone back to her maternal house and informed her parents about the assault. A few days later, the accused convinced her to come back home. He tried to indulge in unnatural sex with her. When she refused, he shaved her head in a fit of anger to make her look ugly,” said a police officer of Bazarpeth police station to DNA.

Shaikh has been booked under sections 377(unnatural sex), 498(A) (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323(voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.