Mumbai Crime: Two 17-year-olds raped in Thane, one 15-year-old in Kopar Khairane

Rape incidences in the city remain on the rise, with three cases of minor being allegedly raped in Thane and Kopar Khairane. Two 17-year-old girls were allegedly raped in Thane on Thursday and one 15-year-old girl was raped in Kopar Khairane on Wednesday.

The incidents:

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a 17-year-old girl was lures by a 23-year-old guy named Shadaf Shaikh, who is a Kalwa resident. He lured the girl to move with him to Kurla in March. He promised to marry her after she moves in with him, but instead he raped her. A Police officer told the newspaper, “After that, Shaikh kept on ignoring the girl and on Thursday she went back to her parents and then filed a rape complaint against Shaikh.”

In the second case, a 20-year-old Rakesh Kori allegedly raped her 17-year-old cousin. Since November 2016, Kori used to allegedly rape her and asked her to keep quiet on pretext of marrying her. Rakesh Kori is now absconding and police are in search of him. Police officer from Kolshewadi told Hindustan times, “When Kori refused to marry her after she was three-month pregnant, she told her family and registered a complaint.”

In the third case, a man who posed as a garment shopkeeper in Kopar Khairane, allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl. The man raped the girl in an under-construction building on Wednesday. Earlier, the unidentified man had followed the girl home. After the incident, the girl told her family about the incident and filed a case under section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act, 2012. Umesh Munde, assistant police inspector from Kopar Khairane police station told Hindustan Times, “He told her that she needed to come with him to take clothes her father had asked for to make a pillow. The accused then took her to an under construction building and raped her. He then fled the spot.”