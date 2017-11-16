Mumbai Crime: Traffic constable slapped by youth for doing his duty

Mumbai: In yet another case of insensitivity and entitlement, the Koparkhairane police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly slapping a traffic constable on duty who objected to him talking to a female friend even as his vehicle was causing a traffic during peak hours in Vashi’s Sector 28 area on Tuesday night.

The cops then arrested Danish Ibrahim Shaikh, 21, whose father owns the popular Ganesh Vada Pav Center in Koparkhairane area Sector V. Shaikh was later granted bail for his offence by a local court in Vashi.

“Shaikh had parked his bike in blocking the road near Hotel Blue Diamond in Vashi and it was creating a huge traffic problem. So Tanaji Patil, 35, a constable attached with the Vashi Traffic branch, asked Shaikh, who was talking to a female friend, to move his bike. This angered him,” said a police official from Koparkhairane police station to Mumbai Mirror. Shaikh started abusing Patil and later even slapped him. The whole episode was recorded by an onlooker in his mobile phone.

“We have arrested Shaikh and booked him for IPC sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace),” said a police official from Kopakhairane police station to Mumbai Mirror.