Mumbai Crime: To take revenge on 5-year-old girl’s father, 24-year-old woman abducts, sexually assaults minor

The Gamdevi Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for abducting and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl. The accused did so to take revenge from the five-year-old girl’s father, with whom the accused has an affair.

The accused was identified as Jyoti Kamble (24) who was later arrested by Gamdevi Police. A Gamdevi police constable spotted the five-year-old girl, lying unconscious outside a food stall near Mahalaxmi Temple. A police officer told Mid-Day, “He picked up the child and rushed her to a doctor’s clinic across the road. The doctor examined the child and told Ahire that she had been sexually assaulted and possibly poisoned, and needed to be taken to a hospital.”

The police constable who spotted her rushed her to the nearest Breach Candy Hospital, and later when the Gamdevi police checked the girl’s bag, they found school ID card, and through which they contacted the girl’s parents. Later girl’s parents were called to the police station, where they told police that the girl was abducted the same morning.

Sources told Mid-Day that the girl’s father had an extra-marital affair with the accused (Jyoti Kamble) for a year and the girl’s father had forced the accused to abort twice. The case was later transferred to Arnala police station. An officer from Arnala police station told the leading daily, “To take revenge from him, Kamble abducted his daughter, allegedly sexually assaulted her and then left her near the Mahalaxmi temple.” Jyoti Kamble was arrested for rape charges under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO. Kamble was produced in court where she remanded in police custody till April 3. The girl is stable and under observation now.