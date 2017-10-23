Mumbai Crime: Three bikers arrested for groping two women in JVLR

Mumbai: In yet another case of sexual assault and gross insensitivity, three bikers were allegedly involved in groping and sexually assaulting two women and muttered the words “Yeh wali ladki mujhe chahiye” (I want this girl) to show their manliness. The said incident happened at the Juhu-Versova Link Road on Saturday night.

The three — Rahul Revale, 25, Adil Khan, 21, and Yogesh Shevale, 24 — were arrested by the police who charged them with sexual harassment. Cops are checking if the three have criminal records given the brazen manner in which they behaved, unfazed by threats to call the police. All three are residents of a slum pocket in Andheri (West) on the JVLR, reported Hindustan Times.

The alleged incident took place when one woman alongside her brother who works in Pune, had come to visit their mother, who lives on Yari Road, for Diwali. On Saturday, they decided to go for dinner to Juhu where they met the other woman. After dinner around 2 am, they decided to return home together as they all lived on Yari Road.

The three accused, who were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, accosted them as they were passing by and made lewd and indecent comments. The brother told them off and he and the women continued down JVLR in the autorickshaw. The three men then decided to stalk the autorickshaw and were hurling abuses at women and also yelling at the driver to stop the auto. When the driver tried to shake them off, they overtook the autorickshaw and forced it to a stop.

The three men then caught hold of one of the women and slapped and molested her. The brother of the other woman tried to intervene but they assaulted him and molested the second woman also. As the women and the brother put up a fight, passer-bys came to their rescue. The three men started thrashing him too. Someone called the cops, who reached the spot and took matters into their own hands.

The Versova police, who are investigating the case said they had the statement of the brother and would record the women’s statements in the next few days. The police have taken blood samples of the three arrested to find out if they were under the influence of alcohol, while committing this dastardly act.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint filed by the brother under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A police official told Hindustan Times, “We have received their police custody for a day from a magistrate court. We have subjected them to medical test. We are checking if they have any past criminal record.”