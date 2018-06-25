Mumbai Crime: Thieves steal mobiles from two youths, come back to unlock phones

Aarey police arrested two men for stealing mobile phones in Aarey Milk Colony. The duo stole mobile from two youths and came back again to ask them to unlock the devices.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the accused have been identified as Akhil Mansoori (32) and Rohit More (19), and the victims have been identified as Sagar Rupwate (27) and Ronak Bansode (19). The incident took place on June 19 when the victims stopped to smoke in Aarey Milk Colony around 3.30 pm on their way home to Goregaon West. The victims parked their motorbike near the boating club and began smoking. Later, after some time the accused stopped near them, and dragged Rupwate and Bansode inside the bushes, took out a knife and threatened them saying, “Tumhare paas jo bhi hai woh humein de do, warna jaan se maare jaoge.”

The accused then snatched mobile phones from the victims took their picture and fled away. Scared Rupwate and Bansode returned to their bike. As they were returning home, the thieves returned and asked victims to unlock their phones. Later, when the victims returned home, they narrated the entire incident to their families, and later approached the Aarey police station and registered a case.

The Aarey Police then started probing and on June 20 arrested Akhil Mansoori and on June 21 arrested Rohit More. The police also recovered the stolen mobile phones. Both the accused were produced before the court on June 21 and remanded in judicial custody.