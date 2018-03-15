Mumbai Crime: Thief snatches phone, hits victim in local train

Mumbai: 18-year-old Miloni Parekh was travelling in the train when suddenly a robber snatched her phone. She did not let the phone go easily until the robber dragged her to the footboard of the train and hit her on her hand. The victim’s mother pulled the chain but the robber ran away from the railway tracks.

The incident took place at 10:30 pm on Saturday, when the victim was with her mother travelling from Kandivili to Grant Road. The victim had One Plus phone which was worth Rs. 38,000.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Parekh explained that everything happened suddenly and in flash. The entire incident happened within 20 seconds, from the time when trains stopped to when it started. The victim, a fashion design student, was seated along with her mother in the second class ladies compartment where her back was seated towards the door.

“I was seated on the third seat of the bench with my phone in my hands,” she said. “As the train reached Santacruz, a man jumped inside the train and within the blink of an eye, pulled my phone from my hands. I tried to hold on to it but the young robber, who was wearing a white t-shirt, pulled at my mobile phone and dragged me till the footboard of the opposite door. I did not want to fall out and had to release the phone when he hit me on the back of my hand,” said Parekh, as quoted in the Hindustan Times.

“The robber jumped onto the track as the train began moving. There were about 12 other women in the compartment who shouted but did not come to my help. There was no constable in the train,” said Parekh. After the incident, the victim got down at Bandra and reported to the Government Railway police.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, “We filed an FIR against the unidentified thief who fled with my One-plus phone costing Rs 38,000. It was traumatising,” said Parekh. Sunilkumar Jadhav, senior inspector, Bandra GRP, said Parekh, in her stated that the accused thief took her phone from behind. “We have registered a case of theft and assault used to commit theft under sections 379 and 356 of the IPC.

We are trying to identify the robber,” he said. Purshottam Karad, deputy commissioner of police, GRP Western Railway, said, “We are going through other recordings to identify him based on Parekh’s description,” said Karad.