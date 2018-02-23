Mumbai Crime: Tenant smashes head of 3-year-old, roughs up family, after being denied fish

A shocking incident has come to the fore where a 19-year-old Kandivli-based family’s tenant smashed a 3-year-old girl and beat up her parents for not serving him fish. The accused has been arrested by the police.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Wednesday around 5 pm at Jai Durga society, Laljipada, Kandivli. The couple (who are vegetable vendors) were at home, and the accused, who lives with the family as a paying guest, had demanded the woman to cook fish for him. The woman refused to cook, as it was not dinner time and had to prepare a meal for her three-year-old daughter Gudiya. The accused then lost his temper and started verbally abusing the woman, and child’s father– Sharif Mustafa — intervened.

An officer from Kandivali police station, “The accused started abusing Mustafa too, and in a fit of rage, he started hitting the couple. When Gudiya started crying, he turned towards her, picked her up and smashed her head against the floor, even as her parents pleaded and screamed.”

The neighbours, who heard the screaming, came running and got hold of the accused who was running from the spot. Later, the three-year-old was rushed to Shatabdi hospital. The neighbours handed over the accused to the police. The police have booked him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.