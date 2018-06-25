Mumbai Crime: Taxi driver stabbed by passenger when asked to pay fare of Rs 450

Police, on June 20, arrested a man for stabbing a taxi driver after he was asked to pay the fare of Rs 450. The accused after stabbing the driver tried to escape in another taxi and was arrested.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place on June 20 around 2.30 am. The taxi driver, who was identified as Nazir Shaikh (35), approached Constables Shankar Karpe and Pramod Palade who were sitting outside the Chembur traffic chowky. The taxi driver was in bloodstained clothes. He told the cops that he was stabbed by a passenger after he was asked to pay the fare of Rs 450, and he pointed at the taxi and said the passenger was there in the cab when he ran for his life. When the taxi driver pointed at his taxi, the cops saw that the accused was boarding another taxi.

And, when the taxi approached the chowky, the cops stopped it and arrested the accused who was identified as Shiv Kumar Ramaiah (30). Later, the two traffic constables took the victim to Sion Hospital, who is now said to be stable.

Nazir Shaikh later told the cops that he was taking Ramaiah to Vashi when the latter suddenly asked him to make a U-turn and return to Masjid Bander. And when Shaikh said he can’t do that and asked Ramaiah to pay Rs 450 fare as shown in meter, Ramaiah refused and attacked Shaikh with a knife. The police have booked Ramaiah under section 307 of IPC.