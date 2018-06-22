Mumbai Crime: Senior couple strangulated to death by house-help, her boyfriend in Khar

On Thursday, a senior couple was found murdered in their home in Khar (West). As per preliminary investigation, the couple was smothered with a pillow. The police also suspect the role of the domestic help in the crime, who has been missing since last 15 days.

The deceased elderly couple was identified as Nanak Gopaldas Makhijani, 85, and his wife Daya Makhijani, 80. The couple resided in the Ekta Elite building in Khar West. The incident came to light on Thursday morning after another domestic help of the couple came for work and rang the doorbell of the flat but failed to get any response. Then, the couple’s neighbours tried to knocking the door but nobody responded, after which one of the neighbours climbed to the couple’s bedroom using a ladder and saw them lying unconscious, and they later called the police.

According to Mid-Day, the Khar police reached the spot and one of the officers climbed into the couple’s bedroom with the help of the ladder and opened the door, which was locked from inside. Police suspect that the killings might have taken place on Wednesday night. The bodies were sent for post-mortem at the Cooper Hospital. An FIR was filed under sections 302, 394, 397, 452, 459, 460, 381, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple lived alone and have two sons who live in Singapore. During the investigation, the police suspected that the house help and her boyfriend killed the couple. The police feel that the duo did for money as the help’s boyfriend was unemployed. They allegedly hatched a plan to rob the couple on the night of June 20. When the couple went to sleep, the house-help let her boyfriend into the house and they began robbing. The sound awakened Nanak, and fearing that the duo will be caught they strangulated the elderly couple to death.