Mumbai Crime: Railway guard booked for flashing at 19-year-old girl, absconding

Sexual crime against women are on the rise, and yet another private part flashing incident has taken place in a local train, but this time it was not a civilian, but a railway guard deployed on a train in Harbour line. The 19-year-old victim approached police after the incident, and cops booked the guard. But, cops didn’t arrest the guard so that he could finish his duty to prevent disruption of trains, and the accused went missing later.

The incident took place on Tuesday, at Ghansoli railway station when the 19-year-old girl who was returning home. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a 19-year-old girl, who is a first-year student of a college in Panvel, boarded a Thane-bound train at 4:14 pm. The girl was on her way home to Koparkhairane. The victim boarded the second class compartment next to guard’s cabin. The girl missed Koparkhairane halt and got down at Ghansoli station, and when she was passing by the guard’s cabin she heard a noise, and when she looked towards the guard, he exposed himself and gestured obscenely at her. The guard was identified as AK Sinha.

After she saw the guard flashing, she screamed, but by the time people came for help, the train left the station. She then approached police, and later the RPF and GRP police decided to wait near the guard’s cabin for him to return from Thane station. The train returned around 5.37 pm, and she spotted the guard, accused, in the cabin.

The police registered a case against Sinha under section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the IPC. “We did not apprehend the guard at that moment as he was on duty and arresting him could have led to delay in the train services. But he was identified,” Deputy Commissioner of Police for GRP, Samadhan Pawar told the leading daily.

But later after his duty Sinha went missing and didn’t return.