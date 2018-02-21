Mumbai Crime: Police officials on edge as increase in ‘maids’ burglary cases

Mumbai: The involvement of domestic help in burglary crime has put city police on task as the ‘burglars impersonating as maids are targeting upscale residents of Mumbai so that they can decamp with good heist. Confirming the trending crime in Mumbai, a senior IPS officer said the burglars scout elite localities to conduct recce of a potential target.

“It is very easy to gain knowledge about people who were looking for maids. The burglars reach posh society and ask watchman if anyone needs domestic help in the society. To gain entry in the house, the burglars even offer one week free service to trap victims or sometimes they demand lower price for any household work including oiling an infant. They make away with decent valuables within few days of being employed,” the IPS officer said. After gaining easy entry into the house, the burglar -impersonating as maid- would come to know where the jewellery and cash are kept. “Since most safes are in main bedroom, the domestic help closes the door on pretext of dusting and make away with valuables, cash and jewellery,” said the officer.

A low rank officer, who has done case study on the trending crime, told the Free Press Journal that these burglars function in gang. “After few days of work, her accomplice posing as relative come to house and engage owners in discussion. And meanwhile, the domestic help stuff cash and jewellery on pretext of dusting the bedroom. Maid’s accomplice visits her when most of the family members are either away or scattered in house in their own work,” he said.

The people residing in upscale societies of West region including Khar, Bandra, Vileparle, Versova, Santa Cruz, Amboli, Juhu, Andheri, MIDC, etc are worst affected by these burglars, revealed official data of Mumbai police. Last year 91 theft cases were registered in West region and only 42 domestic helps were held. The North region – covering Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Dahisar, Charkop, Dindoshi, Borivali, MHB Colony, etc- is followed by West region with 49 such theft cases last year when 34 domestic helps were arrested.

“Last year we registered 220 theft cases across city in which domestic helps were the accused. We arrested 143 domestic helps in 2017 for burglary cases,” said Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj.

This year, till February 20, Mumbai police registered 12 such cases in West region and only 6 domestic helps were arrested. Another IPS said the involvement of domestic helps in the burglary crime is rising because the employers fail to conduct their antecedents checks with local police station. “The antecedents of domestic help should be mandatorily verified with the local police. But they hardly do it,” the officer insisted.