Mumbai Crime: Police constable arrested for molesting 13-year-old minor

Mumbai: In a news that should embarrass and shame every right-thinking citizen, a Mumbai police constable was caught molesting a 13-year-old minor girl, while being on duty at a civic hospital in Mulund. The said incident saw Sharad Hande, the 52-year-old head constable, being booked under Section 354 (sexual harassment) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Hande is attached to the Mulund police station.

The alleged episode happened last week on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the girl and her mother had gone to MT Agarwal Municipal General Hospital for treatment. According to the cops, the girl’s mother, a Bhandup resident, had sustained an injury after an alleged fight with a neighbour and had come to hospital for the treatment.

Hande was deployed at the civic hospital for assistance in medico-legal cases, as per the practice of the Mumbai Police. “The woman told the police constable to take care of the girl while she went to the toilet, as there was no one else with her. When the victim’s mother went to the toilet, the accused allegedly touched the victim inappropriately,” an officer said, reported The Indian Express.

He further added, “Once her mother came back, the victim informed her about the incident after which she approached the local Mulund police station. An FIR was registered based on the mother’s complaint and the accused was arrested from the hospital itself.” Lakhmi Gautam, the Additional Commissioner of Police (eastern region), told Indian Express, “As soon as the complaint was received, an FIR was registered and the constable was arrested immediately. Also, a proposal for Hande’s suspension has been forwarded to senior officials.”

As the matter concerns the safety and security of a minor girl, the case has been transferred from Mulund police station to Vikhroli for further investigation since Hande is attached to the former. Last week, Hande was produced in a court and sent to police custody. He is currently in judicial custody pending further investigation.