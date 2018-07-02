Mumbai Crime: On pretext of begging, 60-year-old man sexually assaults 16-year-old boy

On Friday (June 29), Mumbai Police’s Crime branch unit 4 officials arrested as a 60-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy. The man sexually assaulted the boy on the pretext of taking rice from him.

According to Mid-Day, the 60-year-old accused who is jogta (the person who begs in the name of god) was identified as Gopal Rangayya Chindam. The incident took place on June 26, a crime branch official told the leading daily, “The complainant is a single mother, who lives with her son at Maharashtra Nagar, Antop Hill. She works as a maid. On the day of the incident, she left for work around 7 am and her son was alone at home. Around 9.30 am the accused knocked on the door. When the boy opened it, Chindam begged for some money.”

The boy didn’t have money so the accused asked him for some rice and mentioned that if he refused it will bring bad luck to his family. The boy went inside to get some rice, during that time the accused entered the house and locked the door. The accused then covered the boy’s mouth and tied his hands after which he sexually abused him. And before leaving the accused threatened to kill the boy if told this to anyone.

Later, when his mother returned, she saw the boy in distress, and on asking the boy narrated the entire incident to his mother. She then approached the Antop Hill Police and filed a complaint. The boy underwent medical tests, and a case was registered against the accused under sections 377 and 452 of IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Crime Branch unit 4 officials prepared a sketch of the accused and, with its help, on June 29, they finally traced the accused to Kurla. The police officials laid a trap near platform number 9 and arrested Chindam. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and said that he had assaulted some other kids as well.