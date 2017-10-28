Mumbai Crime: Newborn baby killed, dumped in garbage bin; unknown couple booked

The police officers at Shantinagar police station have filled a case against couple for killing a newborn girl and disposing her body in a garbage bin in Bhiwandi on Thursday. A passerby noticed the body and informed the police.

As per the report in Hindustan Times, the umbilical cord was cut incorrectly, part of the umbilical cord was still connected to the baby and the baby was covered in blood.

“We suspect the girl was killed immediately after birth as the couple did not want a girl child. We are currently investigating hospital records, nursing homes, and private maternity homes to trace women who have recently given birth so we can ascertain the accused’s identity,” investigating officer, U Ardalkar, told HT.

Police said they were unable to find witnesses to the crime. “There are no CCTV cameras in the area. We are asking our sources if they have any information,” he said to HT.

The couple was booked under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).