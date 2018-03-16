Mumbai Crime: Mother absconding after killing three-year-old daughter

On Wednesday, a pretty chilling incident took place in Rajawadi hospital, Ghatkopar East. A three-year-old girl was killed by her own mother, who is now absconding, and Shivaji Nagar police are searching her.

The woman was identified as Nadra Shaikh (22). Doctors told the police, “Nadra came and told us her daughter was unwell. When we asked her what had happened to her, or if she was suffering from any illness, she said her daughter had stomach pain. When we asked her to show papers regarding her treatment, she said they were at home. She then left for home, saying she’s going to bring back the papers,” reported Mid-Day. The woman never returned and the hospital informed the police.

Later, the police started investigating the matter and went to Shivaji Nagar, where Shaikh resided with her husband and a five-year-old son. But, police couldn’t find her there too. When police asked neighbours about her, they said that she had once beaten her son violently which left him bleeding, and she always fought with others. The police officials also questioned her son, who told them how his mother had hit his sister.

“We contacted her husband, who is currently in Bihar for some work. He is on his way to Mumbai. The hospital has noticed several marks on the deceased girl’s body, and doctors suspect she might have been beaten up with something. But we are waiting for a detailed post-mortem report. Once it is proven she died due to the assault, we will register an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” Inspector at Shivaji Nagar police station, told Mid-Day.