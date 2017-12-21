Mumbai Crime: Mom and aunt practice exorcism on daughter to heal her constipation problem, end up killing her

Mumbai: An 11-year-old was murdered by her mother, father and maternal aunt in Virar, the three have been arrested. The mother and her sister were practicing exorcism, they were trying to heal the girl of her constipation problem.

The girl was suffering from constipation since December 15. Her mother claimed to be a ‘messenger of god’ and hence decided to treat the child. She also called her sister to help her out to practice exorcism. The two of them performed the remedies on the night of December 17.

According to Mid-day the mother and her sister, in order to heal the little girl, poured turmeric and vermilion on the girl’s body after which her mother sat on stomach. The duo also inserted their hand in the girl’s mouth and her private parts to remove the bad things from her stomach.

After a while the daughter became unconscious that is when the mother informed the family about it. Her brother (maternal uncle of the child) rushed the child to the local hospital, which declared her dead before admission. Her brother then informed the local police.

Police sent her body to JJ Hospital for autopsy, which confirmed several external injury marks on the girls throat, chest, hands and private parts. The police also spoke to neighbours and learnt that the neighbours had heard the girl shouting late in the night.

Following this, a murder case was registered against the trio, who were later arrested on Tuesday night. Yesterday, they were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till December 23.