Mumbai Crime: Molesters allegedly slash 24-year-old man’s throat for trying to save a woman

Mumbai: On Monday night, a man was attacked by two men for protecting a woman from molestation. The two men were drug addict and were harassing a woman. As per the report by Mid-Day, the victim Sajid Ansari saw the incident and rushed to the place. He then tried to save the girl from the two molesters. One of the accused removed a blade and slashed his throat. Ansari started to bleed a lot and the local shopkeepers took him to the hospital. The incident took place at night at Kurla Pipe road.

As quoted by the Mid-Day Adil Ansari, Sajid’s elder brother said, “On Monday, my brother was in his shop when he saw two drug addicts harassing a woman on the road. He intervened and brought them face to face with the woman. He then told the woman to slap the accused. After the woman slapped the two men, everyone dispersed and Sajid thought the matter was resolved.”

The victim tried to deal with women but instead got attacked by the molesters. The molesters were drug addicts. The accused identified as Jishan Ali, 25 and Salman Khurshid, 20 were arrested by the Kurla Police.

As quoted by Mid-Day, Rajiv Jain DCP Zone-V said, “We have arrested the accused and are tracing the woman who was teased by these people.” Sources said if the woman is traced then on the basis of her complaint more sections related to molestation can be added. The victim is admitted to the hospital and is recovering from the injury.