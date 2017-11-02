Mumbai Crime: Molestation complaint registered against BJP leader in Mulund

On Wednesday, the Mulund police registered a complaint against Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Prashant Sinari. The police registered a case of molestation against Prashant Sinari, after receiving a complaint from his neighbour.

According to a report in Asian Age, Prashant Sinari is a ward president (Ward No. 107) for BJP in Mulund. The incident took place on Wednesday morning, after the neighbour and Sinari had a fight. And then she came to Police station to register a complaint against Sinari.

“On Wednesday, Sinari’s neighbour, a resident of Mulund came to police station and complained about that she was sexually harassed by Sinari,” a police officer told Asian Age. He further added that the complainant alleged that while she was in the bathroom, Sinari peeped inside from the bathrooms window. The police are now questioning other neighbours and gathering further information about Sinari. A police team also visited the victim’s house for investigation.