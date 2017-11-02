Mumbai Crime: Mob beats mentally unstable man to death, as police remain unmoved

Mumbai: In a case of insensitivity and apathy shown by the police, two constables from Thane police remained mute spectators when a group of people were mercilessly beating up a mentally unstable man tied to a tree upside down. The man later succumbed to his injuries and died. The cops were suspended immediately after the video of the October 26 incident surfaced on Tuesday. The victim, who belonged to Uttar Pradesh, is yet to be identified.

According to police, a mentally unstable man boarded a truck. When the truck stopped at Laxmi Kiranna stores in Khoni village, Dombivali East to deliver some goods, he allegedly started arguing with the truck driver. Later, he allegedly started throwing things out of Laxmi Kiranna stores that belongs to Eknath Patil, reported Mumbai Mirror.

When Patil objected, the man started arguing with him as well. Soon, a mob of 100 to 120 people gathered at the spot. As the man allegedly bit two people when they tried to pacify him and calm him, but then they started to beat him and others joined in and things escalated pretty quickly.

As the situation was going out of control a call was made to the Thane police control room, and two constables – SV Kachave and HN Garud – reached the spot after half-an-hour. The constables, who are clearly seen in the video, made little efforts to free him from the mob. The video footage also shows locals telling the cops that they won’t remove the man from the tree as he would get violent again and continued beating. The constables waited for long to rescue the man who was bleeding profusely. Later, when the man was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Thane Police have so far suspended the constables when the video was shown to them.

Meanwhile, the cops have also registered a case of murder and arrested three persons – Amit Patil, 30, Sagar Patil, 25, and Balaram Furad, 36, all residents of Khoni village who allegedly beat the mentally unstable man to death.

“We are now trying to identify the man. We have found some documents such as medical certificates in his bag which show that he was mentally unstable and belonged to Uttar Pradesh. We have sent police teams to UP to identify the man,” said a police official from Manpada police station.

However, according to the two constables, the mentally unstable man pulled the walkie-talkie from one of them after which the locals beat him up again. The video, however, does not support the constables’ claim.