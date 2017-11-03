Mumbai Crime: Minor repeatedly raped with threat of making video public

Mumbai: Santacruz police arrested two men for raping a 17-year-old. A third person has been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the crime. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the girl was first raped in November 2016 by her boyfriend, he also recorded the incident. After the first incident, her boyfriend threatened to make the video public if she discontinued the relationship.

After the first incident, her boyfriend’s friend raped her in the month of February this year. He also threatened to make the video public. On October 28, her boyfriend called her to his house, where his friend and he raped her. The girl approached the police on the same day to complain about the incident.

According to Hindustan Times, the girl earlier did not report the incident as she feared social stigma. A case was filed against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment of the child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police has not been able to retrive the video yet. However, a medical report confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted.