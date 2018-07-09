Mumbai Crime: Media professional accuses cops of ignoring his theft complaint

A 40-year-old media professional who was robbed at a knief-point has alleged that the police refused to entertain his complaint and instead he was taken to Malwani police station and forced to sign an apology note, saying he called them for no reason. However, Malwani police have denied any such incident.

The media professional named Amol Naik, as mentioned in Mid-Day, was returning home from work in an auto rickshaw, when he was stopped just behind the Infinity Mall at around 1.30 am on Sunday. Naik was quoted in Mid-Day saying, “The rickshaw driver fled with the vehicle immediately, adding that two men with a knife who had stopped the rickshaw, took him to a secluded spot and threatened to kill him unless he gave his valuables. I handed over my cash and credit card,” Naik further added.