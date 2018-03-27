Mumbai Crime: Man threatens to make wife’s private photos public for dowry

Mumbai: In yet another case of sick and perverted mindset, a woman approached the Agripada police after her husband threatened to make her private photos and videos viral on social media sites if her family did not fulfil their dowry demand. The Agripada police have registered a case against the complainant’s husband and in-laws for demanding dowry.

The couple got married in 2013. While the woman is a counsellor, her husband works in a private company at a senior designation. According to the complaint filed by the woman (victim), her father had accepted the groom’s family’s demand for dowry worth Rs 1 crore in 2013.

The woman’s family gave in and paid Rs 75 lakh in cash along with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh. However, the groom’s family did not stop demanding money and asked the woman’s family to purchase a flat in Bangalore, reported DNA.

“Even after taking so much in dowry, the groom’s family did not stop and kept demanding more money. When the bride denied, the husband along with his father and mother started torturing and harassing her.

Then the husband started threatening to post videos and photos of their private moments on social media,” said a police officer. “We are probing the case further,” said Savalaram Agavane, Senior Police Inspector, Agripada police station.