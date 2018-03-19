Mumbai Crime: Man stabs woman after being rejected in love

The police have arrested a man for attacking his female friend with a knife after she refused to marry him. The Manikpur police arrested the Ghatkopar resident after the victim’s colleagues caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the accused has been identified as Vikas Shinde (39), and the incident took place on Saturday Panchal Nagar, Vasai West. According to police, Vikas Shinde had met the woman through a common friend, as the woman became friendly with accused, but Shinde mistook it as love. A few days back, the woman told Shinde that she didn’t had a feeling for him and was getting married soon. Feeling cheated, Shinde decided to teach her a lesson.

Shinde reached the BPO office where the woman worked on Saturday. He carried a knife with him, and waited for her. As soon as she arrived, at first, he tried to convince her to be with him, but when she refused Shinde stabbed her with the knife. The woman shouted for help and her colleagues rushed to her rescue. Her colleagues caught hold of Shinde and handed him over to the police.

The police have booked Shinde under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, he was produced in court and sent to police custody. The victim is undergoing treatment in hospital and is stable now.