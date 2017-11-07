Mumbai Crime: Man shoots wife’s nude videos, then blackmails and harasses her

Mumbai: In a case of gross insensitivity and perverted mindset, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Bandra (East) on Sunday for allegedly shooting his estranged wife’s nude videos last year and using it to blackmail and harass her to withdraw a divorce case she had filed. He had also told her that he had already sent the video to people she knows, said the police.

The Bandra-Kurla Complex police said the accused and the 20-year-old woman had met in December 2015 and got married the next year. The woman accused the man of marital rape. She told the cops that her husband wanted to have sex against her will and shot nude videos of her on mobile phone and few of the videos she managed to delete, reported Hindustan Times.

The woman further told the police that her husband and in-laws used to abuse her as they suspected her of having an affair. Since they lived in a joint family, other relatives also harassed her over petty domestic issues, she added.

As the marriage was not working well and she said he left her at her parents’ home, the same year they got married as their relationship turned sour and difference started to grow. Although she tried to reconcile with him, he did not respond and in 2017 she filed for divorce. When the accused found out about the case, he showed a nude video of her to her mother. When the woman and her mother confronted him, he threatened them to withdraw the case or he would make the videos public to further embarrass the woman and her family.

She filed an FIR against him (husband) on November 1 with the BKC police under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354 C (voyeurism), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 66 C (identity theft) and 67 A (transmitting or publishing obscene materials) of the IPC. The cops have seized his mobile phone and will send it to a forensic lab for further probe.