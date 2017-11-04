Mumbai crime: Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for flashing at two minors

Mumbai: A Mumbai man was sentenced to 3 year imprisonment for flashing at two minor girls. The 36-year-old man stripped and made obscene gestures at girls while they were on their way to school.

The girls who were studying in class X, chased the man and nabbed him after he made the gesture at them. They caught hold of him until the police arrived at the crime scene and arrested him.

According to the deposition of the girls’ in the court, the girls’ were studying in a municipal school in the western suburbs of the city. One of the girls said that on the day of the incident on November 15, 2016, she along with her friend were walking to school at around 11am, when they saw a man in black t-shirt approach them. He then unzipped his pants and made obscene gestures towards them, stated the girl’s deposition in court.

According to a report in Indian Express the girls were initially scared but later decided to catch hold of him. With the help of another classmate they nabbed the man and called the mother of one of the girls. After her parent arrived at the scene they approached the police and a complaint was lodged at Nirmal Nagar police station.

The special designated court under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act sentenced the man to three-year imprisonment on Friday under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO Act.