Mumbai Crime: Man rapes a 5-year-old girl, jailed for 20 years

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man has been sent to prison for 20 years for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl. A special court Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in Mumbai sentenced the man.

The incident occurred in 2016, when the victim was in class I. The victim and the accused both lived in the same building. On the day of the incident, the accused forcibly took the victim to an isolated area and raped her.

According to deposition of the girl and her mother, on the day of the incident, the victim was at home since the school was shut for some holiday. The victim was on her way to a relative’s house in the same building when the accused forcibly took her to his room and raped her.

The accused let her go after a while. In the night, the girl complained to her mother about the pain in her privates, upon asking her few questions, mother learnt about the entire incident.

The accused however denied the claims. But, when the victim narrated the incident in front of the accused and his wife, he apologised for it and asked for forgiveness. The victim’s mother did not register an FIR fearing the consequences, but later she approached the police with the help and support of her family.

The accused was found guilty under charges including Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.